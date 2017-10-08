N.H. crash leaves Somerville police officer in critical condition

An off-duty Somerville police officer, Louis Remigio, was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in North Hampton, New Hampshire, on Sunday morning.

Remigio was rushed Portsmouth Hospital by emergency responders shortly after the accident occurred.

Remigio was reportedly riding a motorcycle when was hit, the crash also involved three cars. Authorities reported that a total of three people were hospitalized after the accident.

According to reports, an 18-year-old motorist, Michael Ricci, 18, of Burlington, who was allegedly engaged in a race with another vehicle, is being charged with causing the accident and will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Traffic on the roadway was backed up for several hours after the crash.

Information on the cause of the crash or the condition of the victims were has not been released at this time.