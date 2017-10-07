City, Somerville Media Center Announce New, Joint HD Channel

For the first time, the City of Somerville will broadcast select government and educational access programming in high definition, thanks to a partnership with the Somerville Media Center (formerly SCATV), and RCN. Ville TV, channel 613 on RCN, will split programming equally among City TV, Educational TV, and Somerville Media Center, and will broadcast programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Regularly scheduled programming on City TV channels 22 (Comcast) and 13 (RCN), and Educational Access channel 15 will continue as usual.

For more information on the City’s cable and educational programming, contact the Communications Department at 617-625-6600 ext 2600.

~City of Somerville