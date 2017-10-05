The Growing Center’s Annual Harvest Festival

Come celebrate the growing Center’s 23rd season this Sunday from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Celebrate the harvests of the season with pumpkin decorating, games, sauerkraut demonstration, music and more. Free fun for the whole family. Donations are greatly accepted.

Sauerkraut Demonstrations

Make your own sauerkraut! Bring your own mason jar and spices, we’ll supply the knowledge and cabbage! The journey from cabbage to kraut is surprisingly simple. A natural process called lactofermentation transforms just two ingredients – cabbage and salt – into a probiotic, long-lasting, tangy product in history’s oldest form of food preservation. Enjoy this informal talk by Sharon Spivak, a local Somerville sauerkraut enthusiast!

Sunday, October 8 | 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

We hope to see you there!