Memory Café hosting Dance Troupe

The Cambridge Connections Memory Café invites you to join us for “Dance Me A Story,” a performance of dance, narration, and song by the Back Pocket Dancers.

Back Pocket Dancers is a nine-member intergenerational dance company (oldest member is 93) which presents powerful dance/theater programs.

Hosted the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cambridge Citywide Senior Center (806 Mass Ave), Cambridge Connections is a free social gathering for people with dementia and their partners. Cambridge Connections is co-hosted by the Cambridge Council on Aging and Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services.

For more information or to register, call (617-628-2614 ext. 607) or email at info@eldercare.org. Registration is requested, but not required. Anyone who requires personal care assistance must be accompanied by a care partner.