Flatbread Pizza Benefit to support the Somerville Community Growing Center

The Growing Center is having a community benefit at Flatbread Pizza on Tuesday October 10 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Please help make this a successful event and consider buying pizza and telling friends!

When: Tuesday, October 10 from 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Flatbread Pizza @ Sacco’s Bowl Haven, 45 Day Street, Somerville (in Davis Square)

What: Pizza and Bowling! A portion of the proceeds from each pizza sold between 4:30 and 9:30 will be donated to the Growing Center. This includes takeout (great for families!) bowling alley, and restaurant purchases.

Reservations: Available for parties of 10 or more. Reservations are a good idea if you are planning to bowl. Call Flatbreads at 617-776-0552.

Take-out: View a menu on-line at http://flatbreadcompany.com/FlatbreadSacco2010.html

Things to love about Flatbread Pizza: wood-fired clay oven flatbread pizza with local produce, organic vegetables and herbs, amazing flavor combos, delicious vegetarian and omnivore toppings, gluten free options. This is not your average pizza! Also: salads and the best brownie sundae in Somerville.

Things to love about the Growing Center (in addition to Art in the Garden): The Growing Center is a beautiful 1/4 acre of outdoor garden space for community gatherings, festivals, meditations, open gardens, film festivals, concerts, dances, children’s programs, art programs, workshops, expositions, educational projects, plays, gastronomic happenings, singalongs, rituals, celebrations and more. It was built by the community and it belongs to us. We hope you consider coming to help support our organization. www.thegrowingcenter.org.