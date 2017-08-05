Residents asked to take survey on Community Preservation Act

Take our 2-minute survey on the Community Preservation Act!

This summer, the City’s Community Preservation Act (CPA) program is being evaluated to help us learn what its strengths are, how it can improve, and how well known the program is. Whether you are familiar with the CPA or not, you can help by taking our 2-minute survey so we can learn about your preferences and what’s working for you. To take the survey, just visit somervillema.gov/CPAsurvey, and please share this link with your friends and neighbors too.

If you have any questions or require accessibility accommodation, please let us know at kstelljes@somervillema.gov. Thanks for your help!

~City of Somerville