‘Seize the Summer’ at SomerStreets this Sunday

By Rebecca Danvers

The city’s next offering in its Somerstreets open streets festival, “Seize the Summer,” takes place this weekend, on Sunday between Davis Square and Teele Square on Holland Street.

According to the city and other festival sponsors, the aim is to promote and encourage easy access to physical activity, fresh foods, and reconnecting with neighborhoods and businesses and their unique cultural elements in a thriving urban environment.

The festivities commence at at 2:00 p.m. and continue to 6:00 p.m., with live music, recreational activities, martial arts demonstrations, a craft market, and so much more. There will even be a beer garden for the adults, set up by Aeronaut Brewery.

Be sure to check for road closure information by going online at the city’s website: www.somervillema.gov, or www.somervilleartscouncil.org for more information.