Cruising Union Sq. Farmers Market

It was a beautiful Saturday morning last week, and those showing up at Union Square Farmers Market found plenty of locally produced vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, fish, bread, cheese, mushrooms, baked goods, wine/hard cider and specialty foods on hand, as well as some great live music and fun activities.

Scheduled for next Saturday, August 5: Music by Andrew Martin; Guest vendors Little Hogback Farm and OWL Food; and RevoluSun will be in the Community Booth.

The market takes place every Saturday through November 18 in the heart of Union Square, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Vendors accepts cash, credit/debit card and SNAP/EBT/Food Stamps. Several vendors also accept WIC and Elder Coupons. Managed by Union Square Main Streets, more information can be found at http://www.unionsquaremain.org.