Rodent Issues Special Committee weighs in

By Jim Clark

The City of Somerville Board of Aldermen heard a report by the Special Committee on Rodent Issues at the most recent regular meeting of the Board.

Committee Chairperson, Ward 2 Alderman Maryann M. Heuston, updated the status of the city’s efforts to curb the rodent infestations that have plagued the city for many years.

Prior to the regular meeting of the Board as a whole, the Committee – which is comprised of Alderman Heuston, Ward 1 Alderman Matthew McLaughlin, and Alderman At-Large John M. Connolly – met beforehand to review data and prepare their report to the Board.

Alderman Heuston reported on the items discussed at the Committee meeting. The Committee discussed Magoun Square, identifying locations that may be a source of trouble. Ideas considered were private trash pick-up, private baiting in addition to City baiting, grease removal, removing things that attract rats like bird feeders, cat food bowls, and water bowls, and requiring more stringent rules for baiting in advance of a demolition project. The Committee approved a motion that ISD compel access to properties where property owners are not cooperative.

Heuston emphasized the need for more aggressive enforcement of rodent abatement procedures at a particular Magoun Square location. “There is more work to be done at this location. The inspectors are awaiting information and will be going to that location shortly,” Heuston said. “Ideas that were brought up during that discussion had to do with private trash pickup, whether the businesses down there had private trash pickup. The suggestion was that the businesses down there should be doing their own baiting in addition to the city baiting that’s being done.”

Alderman Connolly reportedly suggested that private trash for businesses should be picked up on a daily basis, instead of sometimes only twice a week. “That’s not enough for a robust business that’s serving food,” said Heuston.

Alderman Connolly made a motion that ISD seek a court order to compel access to properties when property owners are not cooperative. The Committee approved the motion.

Bills of lading for grease removal was also discussed.

Various aldermen discussed rodent infestation issues within their respective wards. Heuston said that there was general discussion regarding conditions that attract rats, as well as the effects of construction and demolition in the city.

More stringent rules for developers were discussed, such as requiring of baiting during construction and demolition activities.

Additionally, a rat birth control program was discussed and there was general agreement that more research into this type of program would be worthwhile, and that other methods of rodent control should be explored by the city.

“We are also being told that the door-knockers are being redone,” Heuston said. “Those will be revised and start to be used again.”

The report of the Special Committee was subsequently accepted into the record of the regular meeting.

Supplemental items relating to rodent infestation issues were also addressed during the meeting. These included:

An order that the City Solicitor take action to petition the courts to allow the city onto properties requiring remedial action when there is an emergency public health issue.

An order that the Supervisor of Inspectional Services provide the Board with an update regarding rodent prevention fliers.

An order that the Supervisor of Inspectional Services monitor, on a daily basis, the apartment building on the corner of Medford Street and Norwood Avenue (499 Medford Street) for open trash, as there is a major rat infestation in that area that could spread through the Magoun Square business district due to neglect in controlling trash at that property.

An order that the Executive Director of the Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development take all necessary measures to ensure that rodent baiting is integrated into the entire Beacon Street project and work collaboratively to address recent rodent issues that have already increased in the active section of the project.

An order that the Superintendent of Inspectional Services regularly bait the sewer at 66 Newbury Street.

An order that the Commissioner of Public Works regularly empty the trash bin at WSNS, (across from 17 Raymond Avenue), and check for rodents.

An order that the Superintendent of Inspectional Services bait the sewer in front of 24 Endicott Avenue to help mitigate rodent activity on this street.

An order that the Superintendent of Inspectional Services conduct an inspection of the Emerson Street neighborhood for rodent issues and take all necessary action related to inspection of problem properties and businesses in the area.

An order that the Superintendent of Inspectional Services intensify rodent control around Magoun Square, particularly on Norwood Avenue and Lowell Street, behind food businesses, and take additional actions if necessary to suppress rodent activity, and report to the Ward 5 Alderman by December 8th with an update.

An order that the Superintendent of Inspectional Services bait the sewers on Albion and Hudson Streets between Lowell and Central Streets.

An order that the Superintendent of Inspectional Services explore the possibility of using dry ice as a rodent control measure and report the findings to the Board.

An order that the Superintendent of Inspectional Services provide a rundown of all rodent control efforts throughout Ward 1 and a plan for rodent control for the summer.

A number of additional related orders were also put into effect at the meeting.