This week I made two recipes that I shared here in the past. The first, Ropa Vieja http://www.thesomervilletimes.com/archives/76448 and the second, Cuban Style Black Beans http://www.thesomervilletimes.com/archives/63333. I added another dish to share with the above recipes, fried plantain chips.

These are simple to make and add some great flavor and texture to the mix.

3 Green Plantains, peeled and sliced 1/4” thick

3 Cups Canola Oil

Kosher Salt

1 Lime

Fill a large bowl with water and cut the lime in half and squeeze the juice of 1/2 the lime into the water. Prepare the oil by putting it into a heavy bottomed pot for frying. In the meantime, cut the ends off the plantain and using a paring knife, slice down one side of the plantain and gently pull the peel away.

Using a mandoline slicer or a knife, slice the plantain into 1/4” pieces. Place the sliced plantains into the acidulated water to protect from oxidation. Repeat until all the plantains are prepared. Heat the oil to 350-375F. Using paper towels, dry off the plantains completely prior to frying. Set up a cookie sheet and line it with paper towels to place the fried plantains on once fried.

Please note, fry in small batches so the oil’s temperature doesn’t drop and will crisp the plantains. Once the oil reaches temperature, place a dried, small batch into the fryer and fry until golden brown about 2 minutes per side. Using a slotted spoon, scoop out the cooked plantains, drain and place onto the paper towel lined cookie sheet. Season with Kosher salt.

Once all are fried, squeeze the remaining half of lime over the plantains and serve immediately. Serves 5-6

