Somerville Police Crime Log July 26 – July 29

Arrests:

Ashaun Clark, of 50 Memorial Rd., July 26, 3:56 a.m., arrested at Jaques St. on warrant charges of drug possession to distributeand conspiracy to violate drug law.

Keesha Vickers, July 26, 5:57 p.m., arrested at Canal St. on warrant charges of larceny under $250, larceny over $250, and receiving stolen property over $250.

Curtis Preston, of 23 Fairlawn St., Everett, July 27, 6:50 p.m., arrested at Hudson St. on charges of improper storage of a firearm, distribution of a class B drug, drug violation near a school, carrying a firearm with ammunition, carrying a dangerous weapon, and possession of ammunition without FID card.

Christopher MacInnes, of 64 Gibson St., Unit 1, Medford, July 29, 1:38 p.m., arrested at Broadway on warrant charges of shoplifting over $100 by asportation and shoplifting by asportation.

Aaron Williams, of 456 Salem St., Medford, July 30, 7:36 p.m., arrested at Great River Rd. on warrant charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and use of a motor vehicle without authority.