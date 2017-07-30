CIT/LIT Job Readiness Program graduation

By Matthew O’Donnell

The CIT/LIT Job Readiness Program held its graduation on July 18, from 12:30-2:00 p.m. at The Arthur D. Healey School.

The graduating class consisted of students between the ages of 13-15 who dedicated four-weeks out of their summer to participate in a program that taught them about job readiness and leadership skills.

Throughout the four weeks these students learned how to lead children, the significance of leadership and communication, the meaning of diversity, how to solve conflicts, and employment training.

This program not only taught the student’s skills that they need to work with children but also gave them the opportunity to work with kids at camp settings at The Somerville YMCA’s Summer Day Camp and the Somerville Recreation’s Somertime Day Program.

This session’s graduating class included the following 26 students: Suyogya Acharya, Stacy Amoako, Matthew Barton, Laila Baugh, Kyle Betts, Anuj Dutt, Kimberly Esteban, Gia Fonseca, Jasmine Fridman, Wadson Gesse, Stacie Gomes-Akmal, Mayra Hernandez, Rajit Khosla, Samira Delgado Luna, Destiny Myers, Jorge Ortiz, Rood Pierre, Gabby Pimentel, Philip Reavis, Alexis Santos, Jalen Santos, Kenneth Smith, Tristan Shah, Antonio Tavares, Ethan Torino, and Isaiah Wright.

The collaborative efforts of the Somerville YMCA, the Somerville Community Youth Program, the Somerville Recreation Department, the Somertime Day Program, and the Healey School have been the dynamic forces behind this program’s great success.

The CIT/LIT Job Readiness program would like to thank everyone for their hard work and support throughout the past thirteen years that the program has been running. For more information about the program, please contact Joe Pinto at the Somerville YMCA (617) 625-5050.