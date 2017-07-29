At the Bloc 11 Cafe: Memorist Richard Hoffman talks about his craft with Doug Holder

On July 29, 2017, in Latest News, by The Somerville Times

Before my Poet to Poet TV show yesterday with Richard Hoffman, we talked about memoir writing with a focus on his memoir ” Half the House.” This book deals with his childhood sexual abuse and the aftermath. Here Hoffman discusses the craft, and the writing of the book. I am going to be teaching his memoir at Endicott College in the fall. The interview took place at the crowded Bloc 11 Cafe in Somerville, MA.

Here is the podcast… https://archive.org/details/Z0000004_20170

 
