At the Bloc 11 Cafe: Memorist Richard Hoffman talks about his craft with Doug Holder

Before my Poet to Poet TV show yesterday with Richard Hoffman, we talked about memoir writing with a focus on his memoir ” Half the House.” This book deals with his childhood sexual abuse and the aftermath. Here Hoffman discusses the craft, and the writing of the book. I am going to be teaching his memoir at Endicott College in the fall. The interview took place at the crowded Bloc 11 Cafe in Somerville, MA.

Here is the podcast… https://archive.org/details/Z0000004_20170