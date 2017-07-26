By Taylor McMahon

Back for its second annual community showcase, Paradise Lost: A Movement Collective and other Boston-based artists will perform at the More Than Moves Festival 2017 on Thursday, July 27, 8:00 p.m., at the Rockwell Theater in Somerville. All proceeds from the event will benefit Transition House, Cambridge’s domestic violence agency for community education, outreach, and intervention.

The More Than Moves Festival unites artists of all different styles and backgrounds to celebrate community and strength. The festival threads together the power of art, collaboration, and storytelling to benefit an organization that has changed the lives of many families in the Cambridge/Greater Boston Area. For one night, artist will come together to recognize the members of the Transition House community through art. Participating artists have been inspired by the phrase “survivors are thrivers.”

Last year, the More Than Moves Festival brought together nine performance companies and raised over $1,700 for Transition House. Acts included several styles of dance and spoken word. This year, the festival will welcome back and introduce nine companies, showcasing even more styles of dance and live music performances, in hopes to raise more money for Transition House.

This year’s participating performers include: Paradise Lost; Boston Community Dance Project – BCDP; Nozama Dance Collective; Calamity Dance Company; DanceWorks Boston; OnStage Repertory; Dance Orgánica; and Frederick Moss and Erin Chiesa.

Led by founding Artistic Director Tyler Catanella & Executive Director Shannon Sweeny, Paradise Lost is a diverse collective of Boston artists that create dance theater from a process of collaboration and improvisation, whose mission is to share stories through movement. Our unique choreographic style fuses acting and dance technique, and values honesty above all else. Collective members share the power and positivity that dance gives us to change lives as much as it does to transform bodies.

Tickets are on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/more-than-moves-tickets-35792918583 and are $15 (attendees are able to make additional donations to Transition House during checkout). Seating is general admission and 21+ admittance – attendees must show a valid State ID License or government issued Liquor/ID Card, Passport or US Passport Card, or Military ID. Minors may be admitted when accompanied by parent or legal guardian, up to 2 minors per adult.

For more information about this event, go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/832262420284156/.