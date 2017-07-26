Invite the mayor to your backyard

When you’re putting together your summer BBQ guest list don’t forget Mayor Joe Curtatone. This summer he’s hoping a few residents will invite him over to talk about city issues, policies, or whatever else is on their minds as part of the Mayor In My Backyard (MIMBY) program. (If you don’t have a backyard, that’s OK. Living rooms, kitchen tables, porches, and patios are all great too.)

Like many of us, Mayor Curtatone is having a busy summer so there are only two MIMBY slots available right now. If you’re interested in hosting, fill out the online form at https://form.jotform.com/71995746687177. And, if it doesn’t work out this summer, they hope to have more times available soon.