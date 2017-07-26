Our View of the Times – July 26

So, what’s going on here? Why is it taking so long to get something substantial done in the way of reducing noise from aircraft coming out of Logan airport?

Ask these questions of a Massport or FAA representative and a slew of reasonable sounding explanations are offered. Flight paths can vary according to environmental conditions, overall level of activity at Logan International Airport, and any number of other factors.

Such explanations are fine, such as they are. But they don’t get the bulldog to sleep at night. We just wonder why it is that so much flight over the city has been conducted for so long, and why it is that nothing seems to be getting done about it.

Sure, we are nestled in the heart of a teeming metropolitan area that plays host to a very busy international airport that operates 24/7. Still, we are left wondering why the noise gets so bad at times and what it will take to get some relief.

Obviously, the best thing we can do is to fight back while making a little noise of our own – by calling up Massport’s Noise Complaint Line at (617) 561-3333 and giving them an earful of how we feel about the situation. As they say, the squeaky wheel gets the grease, so squeak away, friends and neighbors.

Change can be slow, and sometimes it takes a lot of complaining to get the right attention. Thankfully, our representatives in city and state government are going to bat for us once again, trying to get the FAA’s attention and engagement with this problem. This seems to be a never-ending process, though.

The good news is they are willing to keep fighting for us and insisting that a solution be found and implemented. They seem very determined in this regard.

That’s all we can ask.