Somerville Police Crime Log July 18 – July 24

Arrests :

Ralph Milord, of 80 Metropolitan Ave., Hyde Park, July 18, 11:15 a.m., arrested at Assembly Row on charges of violation of city ordinance possession of a dangerous weapon, shoplifting by asportation, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Manuel Escobar, of 45 Addison St., Chelsea, July 20, 6:30 p.m., arrested at Central St. on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and uninsured motor vehicle.

Zanterius Broadus, of 25 Auburn St., Woburn, July 20, 8:49 p.m., arrested at Memorial Rd. on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Antoine Pentagram-Maton, of 80 Jackson Circle, Cambridge, July 22, 6:23 a.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, motor vehicle lights violation, unregistered motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding.

Pedro Herrera, July 22, 2:43 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on warrant charges of felony daytime breaking and entering, armed robbery, conspiracy, furnishing a false name or Social Security number, and witness intimidation.

Lisa Hanley, of 60 Roberts Rd., Medford, July 24, 1:21 a.m., arrested at Fellsway West on a warrant charge of juror failure to appear.