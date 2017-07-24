National Night Out in Somerville: August 1 at Foss Park

“America’s Night Out Against Crime” to feature Fire and Police demonstrations, children’s activities and games, performances, and more.

Join the Somerville Office of Prevention, Somerville Cares About Prevention, and the Somerville Police Department for Somerville’s 14th Annual National Night Out Against Crime and Drugs, on Tuesday, August 1, at Foss Park. Events run from 5 to 8 p.m., and Somerville’s contribution to the national movement will feature Fire and Police Department demonstrations, a presentation from the Massachusetts State Police K-9 unit, and live performances by the Somerville Sunsetters, Teen Empowerment, and the Red Tiger Academy of Martial Arts, as well as youth activities and games and information tables from more than 30 neighborhood agencies.

“National Night Out is a great community-building event, and an opportunity for families to talk to our officers and staff, discuss neighborhood concerns, and see some of the Somerville Police Department’s equipment such as motorcycles, cruisers, and our Incident Command Vehicle,” said Somerville Police Chief David Fallon.

“This event is a great way for youth and residents to take a stand against crime and drugs and show that Somerville is a safe community to live, work, play, and raise a family,” said SOP Director Cory Mashburn. “The support from the City of Somerville, Target Inc., Somerville Police and Fire Departments, the Somerville Health and Human Service Department, Cataldo Ambulance Service, and local agencies and businesses allow for SCAP to organize an event that unites and strengthens the community.”

For more information or to become involved with strategies to reduce substance abuse, please contact Cory Mashburn, SOP Director, at (617) 625-6600 x2570 or cmashburn@somervillema.gov

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact Nency Salomoun, at 617-625-6600 x2323 or NSalamoun@somervillema.gov.