Obituary: Hanoria Sullivan

Hanoria (O’Connor) Sullivan of Somerville, originally from County Kerry, Town of Killorglin, Ireland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on July 20, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Sullivan. Loving mother of Dennis and his wife Melissa, Daniel, Maureen, Joseph and the late Jeremiah Sullivan. Sister of Mary Travers and her husband Robert, Bridie Woulfe and her husband William and Johnny O’Connor and his wife Mary. Mother-in-law of Shelia Sullivan. Loving and caring Grandmother of Jaclyn Rose, Mark and Jay Sullivan. Also survived by her beautiful cat Nia. Special thanks to Una McPartlin.

Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq) Somerville, Tuesday morning at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Benedict Church, Someville at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Monday 4-8pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers donations maybe made in Hanoria’s memory to St. Benedict Church, 25 Arlington, St., Somerville, MA, 02145.