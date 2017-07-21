Mystic River Watershed Announces 2017 Photo Contest

The Mystic River Watershed Association is pleased to announce a regional photo contest, “Explore Your Mystic,” for professional and amateur photographers. As part of the Association’s 45th Anniversary, the contest is open to photographers of all ages and provides an opportunity to document the great beauty and challenges of the urban watershed – which includes 22 communities in the greater Boston area.

Beth MacBlane, Outreach and Communications Director, said “It’s always enlightening to see the images that are submitted – it’s a reflection on what the Mystic means to a diverse people.”

Contest Details

The contest will accept photo submissions via email through 5:00pm on September 22, 2017. Photos must be taken in the Mystic River Watershed, Massachusetts. Contest categories include People in Parks, Wildlife, Landscape, Recreation on the Water. Photos may have been taken at any time within the last three years. Photographs will be evaluated by a panel of judges, and winning photographs will be displayed at the 45th Annual Meeting of the Mystic River Watershed Association in October. For the full contest details see https://mysticriver.org/photo-contest.

About the Mystic River Watershed Association:

The Mystic River Watershed Association (MyRWA) works to improve the lives of the more than half million residents of Mystic River communities through its efforts to protect and restore water quality, natural habitat and open space throughout the 76 square mile watershed.

For more information see www.MysticRiver.org.