What’s on Somerville Neighborhood News

SNN on the Street: Marijuana Quiz

Marijuana has been legal in Massachusetts since November. SNN went to Davis Square to see what people know about the ruling and how they feel about the future of pot in our community.

ArtBeat 2017: Meet the Artists – Part 1​ & Part 2

This past Saturday was Somerville’s annual ArtBeat celebration. SNN spoke to some of the artists about what they do and their involvement in the Somerville community.

Somerville Neighborhood News is a production of Somerville Community Access Television, made by professional journalists, volunteers and staff. The half-hour news show has as its mission to provide a lively, informative newscast focusing on the events, issues and information impacting Somerville residents.

Watch full episodes: http://www.scatvsomerville.org/snn/