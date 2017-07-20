Haiti & Brazil Festival “Hitsthe ‘Ville” on Sat. July 22

4th annual festival moves to evening hours for the first time. Food, music, arts, kids’ activities and more bring two of Somerville’s largest communities together.

Join the Somerville Arts Council and SomerVIVA, the City’s immigrant outreach program, for the fourth annual “Haiti and Brazil Hit The ‘Ville Festival,”, an ArtsUnion festival. The festival will take place on Saturday, July 22, from 7-10pm in Union Square Plaza and include music, dance, food, family-friendly activities and more for the entire community. For the first time, this year the festival will be held in the evening rather than during afternoon hours, and will feature a Beer Garden with Haitian and Brazilian beverages for guests 21+.

The festival will take place on the Union Square Plaza on Saturday, July 22, bringing together two of the largest groups within the wider Somerville community that are both served by the SomerVIVA program. Haitian performing groups Bobo’s Band, Haitian DJ, and Brazilian performers Banda deForróPé de Anjo and OsForrozeiros will provide live entertainment as festival goers feast on traditional foods such as Haitian fritay, and Brazilian churrasco and Acaraje, purchase handmade crafts, and watch performances of Brazilian capoeira and more. Come dance the night away at this free outdoor community festival.

Additionally, in partnership with the Haitian Community Church of Somerville and community members, Festival sponsors are conducting a school supplies drive for children in Haiti who were affected by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. If you bring an item to donate, please drop any school supplies in the designated collection bins.

A rain date has been set for Sat., July 29. For more information about the festival, contact Jhenny Saint-Surin at jsaintsurin@somervillema.gov or 617-625-6600 ext. 2622, Adriana Fernandes at afernandes@somervillema.gov or ext. 2123or Nina Eichner at ext. 2998.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact Nancy Bacci, at 617-625-6600 x2250 or NBacci@somervillema.gov.