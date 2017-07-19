City honors Somerville Youth Softball teams

By Rebecca Danvers

Two Somerville Youth Softball teams received citations of merit from the city at the latest regular meeting of the Board of Aldermen.

Both the 12U Division Tornadoes and the 10U Division Cyclones players attended the meeting and were presented with their official citations.

The citation for the Tornadoes reads as follows:

Commending the Somerville Youth Softball Tornadoes, for winning the 2017 Intercity Championship in the 12U Division. Be it hereby known to all that the Somerville Board of Aldermen and Mayor offer their sincerest commendations to the Somerville Youth Softball Organization’s Tornadoes PLAYERS: Jorden Ardolino, Samantha Coco, Brianna Correia, Lara Gordon, Nikki Grover, Emily Howley, Evelyn Leadholm, Addison O’Donovan, Jane Paradis, Bella Sanchez COACHES: Ray Paradis, Chris Grover, Rich Howley who won the 2017 Intercity Championship in the 12U Division. The Aldermen and the Mayor congratulate these athletes, and extend their best wishes for continued success in all endeavors. Offered this 13th day of July, 2017.

The citation for the Cyclones reads as follows:

Commending the Somerville Youth Softball Cyclones, for winning the 2017 Intercity Championship in the 10U Division. Be it hereby known to all that the Somerville Board of Aldermen and Mayor offer their sincerest commendations to the Somerville Youth Softball Organization’s Cyclones PLAYERS: Keira Amaral, Ciara Camara, Allie Clingan, Audrey Cunningham, Avery Curtis, Nora Donovan, Kailyn French, Payton Fucile, Bella Gillis, Caitlin Hardy, Brooklyn Higgins, Kayla Janiluinas, Natalia Lima, Kailynn Marshall COACHES: Paul French, Darci Cangiamila, John Donovan, Jesse Clingan who won the 2017 Intercity Championship in the 10U Division. The Aldermen and the Mayor congratulate these athletes, and extend their best wishes for continued success in all endeavors. Offered this 13th day of July, 2017.