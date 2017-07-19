Newstalk – July 19

Elio LoRusso, who is a candidate in Ward 1 for alderman, is having his campaign kickoff on Tuesday, August 8, at Casey’s on Lower Broadway from 5:30 p.m. on. It’s a campaign kickoff and fundraiser.

Check out www.ocpf.us and plug in a name to find out who and how local politicians stand in. We’re looking it over and seeing who contributes to whom. Remember, it’s not illegal to accept money from special interests, including developers, lawyers or unions of any kind.

Happy birthday this week here in the Ville: Happy birthday to one of Somerville’s good guys, who’s always got something nice to say about everyone, Rick Spinosa of Winter Hill and of the famous Spinosa family. Happy birthday to another good guy, Richard Nilsson, who celebrates this week. He’s the husband of Ward 7 Alderman Katjana Ballantyne. Happy birthday and a speedy recovery to Judy Carriger-Podymatis this week. Judy is a nice lady and we wish her the happiest of birthdays, especially with this being a hard year for her and her family. Happy birthday to Cheryl Challie Horan, another of Somerville’s finest. We hope she has a great day. And a happy birthday to Anthony Fedele, who also celebrates this week.

We’re confused as to why would Ward 1 Alderman Matt McLaughlin would hold a meeting in Ward 3. Is it the boundary lines he’s confused about? We know he is often seen campaigning in Ward 4 lately for a candidate there, at least that’s what we’re told.

Omar Boukili has left his job in Revere to campaign for Ward 4 alderman full time now. In spite of what the other local so-called newspaper says, Omar is a nice guy and we can assure you no one knows what’s going on here in the city better than Omar, who was Administrative Assistant to our own Mayor Joe Curtatone.

Congratulations to Nancy Aylward, who is retiring after 27 years of outstanding service to the city, including the last 14 years in the Mayor’s Office. She received a citation from the city at last week’s Board of Alderman meeting in recognition of her service, first in the Housing Division, and then in the Mayor’s Office. Nancy has always acted with unsurpassed compassion and a determination to assist every constituent with a need and nowhere else to turn. A well deserved honor.

For those that might be interested in obtaining certification for firearms should look up the Lawrence Rod & Gun Club. They provide an extensive program at the end of which you receive certification for Massachusetts/NRA Certified Firearm Safety Classes. They run a class once a month, which is limited to 10 people and we hear that this is the place to go to learn safety when handling guns. Email gunclub@earthlink.net for more information and or go to their website at www.lawrencerodandgunclub.org and read up about the course. We’ve been told that the course has seen a major increase in people applying for it, especially women. We can tell you first hand here that it’s a great course and quite thorough. The club has informed us that many residents of Somerville have called or gone to the club to find out about certification.

Remember, the 175th birthday of our city is this year. Celebratory events are scheduled throughout the coming year. Go to http://www.somervillema.gov/somerville175 for more information about events you might be interested in.

It’s 2017 and Demet’s Donuts over on Mystic Avenue is the best. We’re noticing more and more Somerville residents over there getting their coffee and donuts to start the day. The ladies working there are fantastic and always smiling. If you’re in the mood for a huge, great tasting donut drop over early since they disappear as the day gets on.

The first annual vegan ice cream social for activism, celebrating expanding plant-based community around Boston, will be held on Wednesday, July 19, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Nathan Tufts Park in Somerville. The new social soirée is being hosted by a local branch of The Humane League and anticipates more than 400 people in attendance. While the event was initially intended to be a small gathering, the demand and popularity for vegan ice cream in the Boston area caused the party’s Facebook event page to go viral on social media, resulting in more than 6,500 people responding with interest in the evening. FoMu, a local sweet treat favorite, and Oat Shop, Boston’s first oatmeal cafe, are sponsoring the ice cream and topping bar respectively and the public is invited with donation. All donations received from the event will benefit The Humane League, a leading farm animal advocacy organization and top-rated charity by Animal Charity Evaluators. The Boston office of The Humane League has provided educational materials about plant-based eating and factory farms to thousands of individuals in local high school classrooms as well as universities throughout the state. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/HumaneLeagueBOS/

The Somerville Fire Department will begin the annual inspection of all fire hydrants on Monday, August 21, 2017 and conclude on Saturday, September 1, 2017. This procedure requires the flushing of water from the hydrants as well as a check of the mechanical operation of the hydrant. The inspection/testing program will take approximately two weeks to complete. As a result of the inspection/testing, some sediment may be disturbed in the water mains causing rusty water in homes or business establishments. It is suggested that residents and businesses draw sufficient water for drinking and cooking. The rusty water will appear dirty or discolored but does not pose a health hazard. This rusty condition will be a temporary one and should clear in a few hours. This annual inspection/testing of fire hydrants is necessary to insure their proper operation during an emergency. Inspections/testing will be conducted Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and if necessary, in the evening, from 6:15 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. Anyone with questions regarding this procedure may contact the Somerville Fire Department at 617-623-1700.