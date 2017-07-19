A new mural for Assembly Row

By Jim Clark

Somerville based artist Jessica Meuse has lent her skills and talent to the creation of a dazzling new mural, now on display at Assembly Row’s FITRow.

Meuse was awarded a $20,000 commission to design and execute the three-story mural, which was completed over the course of seven days.

The artist says that her vision was to “create a mural that represents the new Somerville, as the existing artist community within Somerville expands to include the hip, edgy, young, educated, and fitness-minded professionals who have a clear eye for style.”

Her design certainly captures and expresses those concepts, and those who come and go at the new fitness center will be treated to its rich array of colors and messages.

According to Matt Ehrie, VP and General Manager at Federal Realty Investment Trust, “It really speaks to Assembly’s industrial and urban roots, while reflecting what the property continues to grow into. We’re grateful to the Somerville Arts Council for helping us connect with the artist community and ultimately highlighting the work of one of our local artists.”

A formal RFP was publicly issued, inviting artists to submit proposal for the mural. A spirit of fitness and health was encouraged for all those interested in designing for the project. In the end, it was Meuse’s proposal that won the day.

The artist is thrilled to have been selected. “Somerville is a very special place for me, so I’m thrilled to have some of my work shown in such a public space,” Meuse says. “The nature of FITRow immediately made me think of my popular trike series as perfect for the murals, and decided to expand that and include different kinds of cycles, including a unicycle and bicycle.”

The sponsors of the art competition are more than satisfied. Gregory Jenkins, Executive Director, Somerville Arts Council said, “We are excited to see the addition and activation of an unexpected installation in a newly built stairwell for The Row’s fitness space by Somerville’s own Jessica Meuse. Jessica’s unique interpretation of the new Somerville brings a blank space to life connecting people and places through art.”

FITRow consists of a group of five boutique fitness studios operating independently in their own studio spaces that began opening on Saturday, June 3, when Club Pilates welcomed its first members. TITLE Boxing Club Boston followed just last week, and Assembly Row and Boston-based Squeeze Juice Co. is scheduled to open its 1,000-square-foot juice bar next, followed by Orangetheory Fitness and barre n9ne this summer. A fifth fitness studio is also expected to open in the near future.