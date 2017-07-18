GLX Upcoming Overnight Work

To Our Somerville Neighbors: Upcoming Overnight Work

Please be advised that Keolis will be performing night work along the Fitchburg Line as part of the current Early Works project. This work needs to be performed during non – revenue hours. The GLX Team apologizes for the inconvenience this work may cause. All attempts will be made to minimize impacts to abutters.

On Wednesday, July 19, between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., work crews will be moving track materials within the rail corridor in the vicinity of Horace Street and the Medford Street Bridge.

On Friday night, July 21 after the last commuter rail train through 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, workers will begin the installation of crossover switches between the Medford Street Bridge and Grand Junction.

Work crews will recommence work on Sunday, July 23 at 6:30 a.m. and anticipate completing this weekend’s work by 4:00 p.m.

Please know that the GLX Project is progressing smoothly and we thank you for your patience and support as we work to execute this signature project.

For inquiries relating to Green Line Extension construction work please use our Construction Hotline – 1-855-GLX-INFO (459-4636) – 24/7 Coverage. For all other Green Line Extension inquiries please contact the project at info@glxinfo.com.

The Green Line Extension Project Team