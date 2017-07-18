Somerville YMCA CIT/LIT Job Readiness Program

Plenty of spaces are still open for the second session of the Somerville CIT/LIT Job Readiness program. The program serves approximately twenty-four 13-15 year olds in a 4 week long session.

With partnership from the Somerville YMCA, Somerville Community Youth Program, Healey Community School and the Teen Empowerment Program this motivational program provides youth leadership, team building, and job readiness training activities.

The purpose of the program is to train youth for future employment in a summer camp program or other job opportunities when they are age appropriate.

The program runs 30 hours a week, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The facility is the Healey Community School, whose address is 5 Meacham St, Somerville, MA 02145.

In addition, the program will cover many aspects such as leadership, diversity, and teamwork. The youth will also learn how to fill out job applications, create resumes, go on mock job interviews, as well as learn to set up bank accounts.

During the program, teens spend time as counselors in training for a few hours at the YMCA and other local summer day camp programs. At the end of the four-week session the participating youth will receive a certificate of achievement and stipend for completing the program.

The second session runs from July 20 to August 11. Applications are still being accepted for this session. Applications are available at the Somerville YMCA, 101 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA 02143 as well as online at www.somervilleymca.org. For more information please contact Matt O’Donnell or Joe Pinto at the YMCA (617) 625-5050 or jpinto@somervilleymca.org, citlit@somervilleymca.org.