Somerville Police Crime Log July 12 – July 14

Arrests:

Elias Guillen, July 14, 9:19 a.m., arrested at Broadway on warrant charges of disorderly conduct and shoplifting by asportation.

James Capobianco, of 62 Main St., July 14, 10:19 a.m., arrested at home on charges of disorderly conduct and municipal by-law or ordinance violation.

Edward Grandmont, of 32 Merriam St., July 14, 5:57 p.m., arrested at Powder House Blvd. on a charge of felony daytime breaking and entering.

Alexander Pleitez-Molina, of 30 Canal Ln., July 14, 10:55 p.m., arrested at Mystic Ave. on a charge of drug possession to distribute.