~Photos by Claudia Ferro

Throughout July and August, the Somerville Sunsetters will be bringing music and dance to neighborhoods around Somerville. Their one-hour shows are a great way to relax on a summer evening and meet your neighbors.

Your next chance to catch the Sunsetters will be Monday, July 17, at Lincoln Park from 7 to 8 p.m.

Full schedule:

The Sunsetters are led by Somerville Youth Arts Coordinator Jimmy Del Ponte.

July 17 – Lincoln Park

July 18 – Windsor Rd

July 19 – Winslow Ave/Ciampa Manor

July 20 – Pearl Street Park

July 24 – Weston Manor

July 25 – 11 Cottage Ave

July 26 – 8 Atherton St

July 27 – 8 Lesley Ave

July 31 – 7 Maple Ave

August 1 – Foss Park (National Night Out)

August 2 – Properzi Manor

August 3 – 49 Russell Rd

August 7 – 57 Bay State Ave

August 8 – Little Sisters of the Poor

August 9 – Capen Court

August 10 – 130 Ten Hills Road

August 14 – 10 Henderson St

August 15 – 20 Kensington Ave

​August 16 – 50 Hudson St