Hydrant testing citywide begins August 21

The Somerville Fire Department will begin the annual inspection of all fire hydrants on Monday, August 21, 2017 and conclude on Saturday, September 1, 2017. This procedure requires the flushing of water from the hydrants as well as a check of the mechanical operation of the hydrant. The inspection/testing program will take approximately two weeks to complete.

As a result of the inspection/testing, some sediment may be disturbed in the water mains causing rusty water in homes or business establishments. It is suggested that residents and businesses draw sufficient water for drinking and cooking. The rusty water will appear dirty or discolored but does not pose a health hazard. This rusty condition will be a temporary one and should clear in a few hours.

This annual inspection/testing of fire hydrants is necessary to insure their proper operation during an emergency.

Inspections/testing will be conducted Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and if necessary, in the evening, from 6:15 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.

Anyone with questions regarding this procedure may contact the Somerville Fire Department at 617-623-1700.