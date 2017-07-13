Somerville Mobile Farmers’ Market Returns for Summer, Fall 2017

The Somerville Mobile Farmers’ Market is returning for its seventh season, beginning July 14 and running through October 21, 2017. The Mobile Market sells fresh, local produce and offers an unlimited 50% discount for residents of North Street or Mystic Housing, as well as for showing your SNAP, WIC, or Senior Farmers’ Market Coupons. The Mobile Market accepts cash, debit, credit, SNAP/EBT, WIC Farmers’ Market Coupons, and Senior Farmers’ Market Coupons.

Coming to a Location Near You!

July 14th – October 21st

Fridays, 11:00AM – 1:00PM Council on Aging (167 Holland Street)

Fridays, 2:30PM – 4:30PM East Somerville Community School (50 Cross Street)

Saturdays, 10:00AM – 12:00PM North Street Housing Dev. (24 North Street)

Saturdays, 1:30PM – 3:30PM Mystic Housing Dev. (530 Mystic Ave.)

About the Mobile Market

Shape Up Somerville, an initiative of the City of Somerville’s Health and Human Services Department, builds healthy communities in Somerville through partnerships, programming, and policy related to food systems and active living.

Groundwork Somerville strives to bring about the sustained regeneration, improvement, and management of the physical environment through the development of community-based partnerships which empower people, businesses, and organizations to promote environmental, economic, and social well-being.

Together, with the help of partnerships with other community organizations and local farms, Shape Up Somerville and Groundwork Somerville run The Somerville Mobile Farmers’ Market.

For more information about the Mobile Market, local food assistance programs, resources for healthy affordable food, and more, visit www.somervillemobilefarmersmarket.wordpress.com.

~City of Somerville