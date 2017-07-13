Monday afternoon fire on Essex St., Somerville

Somerville firefighters responded to a house fire at 1:10 pm Monday afternoon, July 10th at 8-10 Essex Street. The fire originated on a third floor, rear porch and spread to the roof and rear of the third floor apartment. Apartments on the first and second floors suffered water damage. Damage is estimated at $150,000 and the fire displaced 5 adults and one child. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while extinguishing the fire. The building contained three apartments. The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is believed to be accidental at this time.