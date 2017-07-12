Newstalk -July 12

Rumors still persist about some filings with the Ethics Commission against one or two aldermen here in the city for possible violations that could have some serious consequences. We will find out the name of the aldermen and let you know as soon as we can verify it.

*****************************

Mayor Joe Curtatone is having his campaign kickoff on Tuesday, July 18, at the Armory. Stop by and wish him the best. He does have opponents this year; actually two.

*****************************

Elio LoRusso, who is a candidate in Ward 1 for alderman, is having his campaign kickoff on Tuesday, August 8, at Casey’s on Lower Broadway from 5:30 p.m. on. It’s a campaign kickoff and fundraiser.

*****************************

Speaking of Elio LoRusso, did you know he’s a business owner and has a long time family business of designing and building “iron works”? This month he is a guest on the Real Estate Answers Show on Channel 3, talking about his company Somerville Ornamental Iron Work Inc. You can view it on our website here at The Times. It’s a very interesting small, local company that contributes to the community, like his family’s business has now for several decades.

*****************************

This summer, Union Square will see a significant, permanent traffic pattern change. Beginning in late July (the official date is to be determined based on final construction schedules), both Prospect St. and Webster Ave. will be converted to accommodate two-way vehicle and bicycle traffic. Currently, Webster Ave. is one-way from Somerville Ave. to the intersection with Prospect St., while Prospect St. is one-way from Webster Ave./Concord St. into Union Square. The switchover is the culmination of a multi-year “Union Square Early Action” planning project, for which construction officially began in spring 2017.

*****************************

Check out www.ocpf.us and plug in a name to find out who and how local politicians stand in fundraising. We’re looking it over and seeing who contributes to whom. Remember, it’s not illegal to accept money from special interests, including developers, lawyers or unions of any kind.

*****************************

Happy birthday this week here in the Ville: Happy birthday to former mayor and great guy, His Honor Gene Brune. He has served the city in many ways. What a great ambassador for our city. We wish him the best of birthdays this week. Happy birthday to one of the nicest ladies in our city, Charlotte Farrar-Pye. We hope she has a great birthday as well. Happy birthday to one of Somerville’s finest police officers, Mike Wyatt, a dedicated and nice guy. We hope he has a great day as well. Also this week, happy birthday to Ken Pitman, whom we wish has a great birthday himself. Happy birthday to Joe Vanessa, the owner of Modelo’s Market Café and Bakery in Magoun Square. A nice guy, a great place, combo bakery, meat market and café. We wish him the very best. To all others celebrating this week we salute you and hope you enjoy your birthdays as well. If you know of someone you’d like mentioned here for their birthday, anniversary or any special event, let us know.

*****************************

For those that might be interested in obtaining certification for firearms should look up the Lawrence Rod & Gun Club. They provide an extensive program at the end of which you receive certification for Massachusetts/NRA Certified Firearm Safety Classes. They run a class once a month, which is limited to 10 people and we hear that this is the place to go to learn safety when handling guns. Email gunclub@earthlink.net for more information and or go to their website at www.lawrencerodandgunclub.org and read up about the course. We’ve been told that the course has seen a major increase in people applying for it, especially women. We can tell you first hand here that it’s a great course and quite thorough. The club has informed us that many residents of Somerville have called or gone to the club to find out about certification.

*****************************

Remember, the 175th birthday of our city is this year. Celebratory events are scheduled throughout the coming year. Go to http://www.somervillema.gov/somerville175 for more information about events you might be interested in.

*****************************

It’s 2017 and Demet’s Donuts over on Mystic Avenue is the best. We’re noticing more and more Somerville residents over there getting their coffee and donuts to start the day. The ladies working there are fantastic and always smiling. If you’re in the mood for a huge, great tasting donut drop over early since they disappear as the day gets on.

*****************************

Little Sisters of the Poor will be holding a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. There will be books, clothing, household items, furniture and a plant sale. 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA (behind the main building). 617-776-4420.

*****************************

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville, is hosting The Ultimate Imagination Build-Off Challenge where it’s kids vs. grown-up in a LEGO build challenge. The build-offs will take place the weekends of July 15 – 16 and July 22 – 23 in the Master Builder Academy at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The challenge will task participants with building a creation straight from their imagination – no limits, no boundaries, no rules – just pure creativity! The five-minute challenge, which sees kids compete with grown-ups, will be mediated and judged by attraction staff who will decide who has the winning imagination. One grand-prize winner of The Ultimate Build Challenge in Boston will be chosen to receive a private build session with LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston Master Model Builder Megan Amaral and a family four pack of tickets. Teams do not have to register in advance and the winner will be notified the week of July 24.

*****************************

Congratulations to Somerville’s Miranda Lawson, who has joined the Reach: Summer Outreach Dance/Teen Apprenticeship Dance Program. On Wednesday, July 19, 7:00-8:00 p.m. (rain date: July 26), Reach’s intergenerational dance company will present a free performance at the Cambridge Municipal Lot #5 at Bishop Allen Drive and Essex Street. The performance will showcase the diversity of the individual teen apprentices’ training as well as their personal and cultural backgrounds. Be sure to attend and cheer Miranda on!