ArtBeat 2017: Finding its ‘Voice’

By Rebecca Danvers

ArtBeat, one of the area’s largest and most innovative arts festivals, is set to enliven and entertain Somerville this weekend with over a dozen bands, dance troupes, 75 craft vendors, food, and all-age activities.

On Friday night, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. there will be music and interactive performances, then on Saturday Davis Square is reserved for craft vendors, two stages of music, dance in the Somerville Theatre, and a host of great interactive performances from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This year’s ArtBeat theme is “Voice,” a celebration of all things that have to do with being vocal, both literally and figuratively. How does a community find a collective voice and be heard? How does an individual find a voice to speak up and share thoughts, desires and frustration? From sotto voce to a loud roar, voices can take on all volumes, tones and timbres. What is your voice, and how does it harmonize or perhaps clash with other voices?

Thinking in a more expansive way, voice does not have to be vocal or audible, it is more about advocacy. Someone does not always have to speak out loud to be heard. Voice can embody all types of expression.

ArtBeat is presented by the Somerville Arts Council in cooperation with the City of Somerville. For more information, go to www.somervilleartscouncil.org.