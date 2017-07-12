SHS hockey players shine at Bay State Games

By Peter Hickey

After a disappointing overtime loss in a game that would have sent them to play for the gold medal, the Metro hockey team captured a bronze medal at last weekend’s Bay State Games.

Several of the key players on the Metro team also play for Somerville High School. Goalie Ryan Vogel and Forwards Craig Resmini and Chris DeSousa played key roles for the team in the tournament.

Vogel and Resmini will be seniors for the Somerville Highlanders this upcoming season and are expected to fill critical leadership roles for the team. DeSousa will be a junior in the fall and hopes to the lead the offense for the high school team.

This was the first appearance for all three players at the Bay State Games.

The Metro team roster consisted of the following players: Ryan Vogel (Somerville), Anthony Messuri (Arlington), Thomas Muizulis (Waltham), Craig Resmini (Somerville), Shane Devlin (Waltham), Andrew Miller (Waltham), Cameron Antonellis (Waltham), Ryan Donahue (Medford), Chris DeSousa (Somerville), Jake Burgess (BC High), Joseph Barros (Matignon), Ryan Davies (Arlington), Johnny Oblak (Lincoln Sudbury), and Kyle Penton (Waltham).

The Metro team was coached by Brad Gilmartin of WPI.

The Bay State Games is an Olympic style competition that has been held annually since 1982. This year’s tournament was held July 6-9 at the Foxboro Sports Center.