Somerville Police Crime Log June 30 – July 10

Arrests :

Robert Gallagher, June 30, 9:17 a.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on a charge of larceny over $250.

Filsdym Modan, of 1 Memorial Dr., June 30, 1:24 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on warrant charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

Michael Puntonio, of 220 Mayberry Ave., Medford, July 3, 1:03 a.m., arrested at Mystic Ave. on charges of operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, speeding, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Savannah Nichols, of 4008 57th St. Woodside, New York, NY, July 4, 8:55 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on charges of shoplifting by asportation and conspiracy.

Cody Domings, of 82 Gilman St., July 5, 7:35 a.m., arrested at home on a warrant charge of possession of a class A drug.

Frederick Tolliver, of 25 Highland Ave., July 5, 5:51 p.m., arrested at Broadway on charges of distribution of a class B drug and possession of a class C drug.

Alexander Fedele, of 238 Broadway, July 5, 6:06 p.m., arrested at Broadway on warrant charges of distribution of a class C drug and felony nighttime breaking and entering.

Dylan Shallow, of 55 Ossipee, July 6, 9:58 a.m., arrested at home on warrant charges of assault and battery on a person over 60 or disabled and destruction of property over $250.

Allwell Ugwu, of 40 Reservoir St., Brockton, July 6, 11:09 a.m., arrested at Tufts St. on warrant charges of uninsured motor vehicle or trailer and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

Christopher Tardo, of 62 Bradley St., July 6, 7:37 p.m., arrested at home on a warrant charge of marked lanes violation.

Michael Byrne, of 309 Medford St., July 7, 6:17 p.m., arrested at home on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operation of a motor vehicle with license revoked as HTO, speeding, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, larceny from a building, passing violation, marked lanes violation, possession of a class E drug, and larceny of motor vehicle.

Eric Strong, of 19 Irene St., Burlington, July 10, 3:47 a.m., arrested at Perkins St. on warrant charges of malicious wanton defacement of property, assault with a dangerous weapon, and disturbing the peace.