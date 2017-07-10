Workshop for Community Members Interested in Applying for CPA Funds for a Project on Public Land

Planning on applying for CPA funding for a project on City or State land? Join the City’s Community Preservation Act Manager on Thursday, July 13, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Central Library Auditorium to learn more about the CPA application process and requirements for community projects on public land. Eligibility determination forms for community projects proposed on public land only are due to the CPA Manager by August 4, 2017, via email to kstelljes@somervillema.com.

Can’t make the meeting? View the Somerville guide for applying for projects on public land, view a recording of the workshop and/or access the FY18 eligibility determination form and learn more about the CPA program at www.somervillema.gov/cpa.

If you have any questions, please contact Kristen Stelljes at 617-625-6600 ext. 2107, or kstelljes@somervillema.gov.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact Nancy Bacci, at 617-625-6600 x2250 or NBacci@somervillema.gov.