Prospect St, Webster Ave in Somerville to Change to Two-Way Streets Permanently

Important Traffic Pattern Change: Prospect St., Webster Ave., in Union Square to Become Two-Way Streets for Vehicles, Bicycles Starting in Summer 2017.

Utility, Milling and Paving Work to Precede Traffic Pattern Change. Switchover Date TBD in Late July or Early August.

This summer, Union Square will see a significant, permanent traffic pattern change. Beginning in late July (official date is to be determined based on final construction schedules), both Prospect St. and Webster Ave. will be converted to accommodate two-way vehicle and bicycle traffic. Currently, Webster Ave. is one-way from Somerville Ave. to the intersection with Prospect St., while Prospect St. is one-way from Webster Ave./Concord St. into Union Square. The switchover is the culmination of a multi-year “Union Square Early Action” planning project, for which construction officially began in spring 2017.

The Union Square Early Action project has four primary goals: to relieve vehicle congestion in Union Square, to improve safety and accessibility, perform minor water and sewer utility upgrades, and facilitate a safe, efficient traffic management plan for the upcoming larger sewer separation project scheduled for 2017-2018.

Prior to the traffic pattern change, electronic signage will be placed in several key locations in Somerville and in Cambridge, alerting motorists of the upcoming change. Once the lane markings have been installed and new traffic signals activated, cones, barricades, and police details will be in place temporarily as motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians gain experience with the new pattern.

For more information about the Union Square Early Action project, including plans, and presentations from past public meetings, visit www.somervillema.gov/usqearlyaction.