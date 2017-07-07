LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Boston’s Baseball Weekend

School is out and the Red Sox are in full swing so LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Boston is celebrating America’s favorite pastime with a baseball themed weekend of events on July 8 and 9.

Activities will include a live baseball themed build by Master Model Builder Megan Amaral, a baseball build challenge, baseball themed scavenger hunt in MINILAND® and photo opportunities with LEGO® replicas of Fenway Park and the World Series trophy.

Guests who wear their favorite baseball team’s gear will also receive a 25% discount on their ticket (walk-up only.)

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston opens daily at 10:00 am. Advance tickets are suggested to guarantee admission and can be purchased online at www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/boston.

Location: 598 Assembly Row, Somerville.

Phone: (866) 228-6439

Email: Boston@legolanddiscoverycenter.com