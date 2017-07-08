Somerville gymnast qualifies to the Massachusetts Developmental Team

By Jen Scannell

Gymnastics and More proudly announced recently that two Level 4 Girls qualified to the Massachusetts Developmental Team.

Josslyn Marujo, of Somerville’s Argenziano School, and Rachel Dunlap, of The Lynch School in Winchester, were chosen to participate in a Massachusetts State Sponsored Clinic held in Reading on June 25.

The prestigious clinic consisted of double session training with some of the most respected gymnastics coaches in the New England and New York regions.

Athletes were required to score a minimum of 36.5 All Around at the Massachusetts Level 4 State Meet, in their Respective age Group.

Marujo scored a 37.15 and also placed 1st All Around in her age group (9E). Dunlap scored a 36.85 and placed 1st All Around in the 7-8 Age Group. Both girls are currently training for Level 5 next year.

The girls are coached by Dimitar (Mitko) Lountchev and Michele O’Brien. Coach Michele attended with the girls and is very proud of their success.