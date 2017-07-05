Somerville Mobile Farmers’ Market

The Somerville Mobile Farmers’ Market sells fresh, local produce in Somerville, MA. They offer an unlimited 50% discount for residents of North Street or Mystic Housing, as well as for showing your SNAP, WIC, or Senior Farmers’ Market Coupons. We accept cash, debit, credit, SNAP/EBT, WIC Farmers’ Market Coupons, and Senior Farmers’ Market Coupons.

July 14th – October 21st

Fridays, 11:00AM – 1:00PM               Council on Aging (167 Holland Street)

Fridays, 2:30PM – 4:30PM                East Somerville Community School (50 Cross Street)

Saturdays, 10:00AM – 12:00PM        North Street Housing Dev. (24 North Street)

Saturdays, 1:30PM – 3:30PM           Mystic Housing Dev. (530 Mystic Ave.)

For more information: http://www.somervillemobilefarmersmarket.wordpress.com

 
