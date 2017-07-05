Orange Blossom Special: Bringing it loud, live, and in one of our favorite dives

By Jim Clark

Southern California rockers, Orange Blossom Special, are heading into Somerville on Thursday, July 6, for a spirited evening of high-energy music at PA’s lounge.

The band is currently sweeping across the country in support of their latest release, Here Goes Everything, in a tour they have entitled “Loud, Live, & in a Dive.”

While we hardly think of our beloved PA’s as a “dive” per se, the title alludes to the fact that the group is focusing on playing smaller venues, building a fan base while blowing away audiences with their unique blend of powerhouse rock, sophisticated lyricism, and a stylistic approach that hooks and holds the listener in check.

Be sure catch this special appearance by the rapidly upward climbing band, and look for Here Goes Everything on NDR records (also available through their website: www.orangeblossomspecial.net).