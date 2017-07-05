Youth-Police Walking Dialogues

On July 5, 2017, in Latest News, by The Somerville Times

Walking Dialogues with Police, Youth and Community 2017 set to begin July 6.
~ Photo by Donald Norton

This partnership with the Somerville Police Department and the Center for Teen Empowerment aims to make communication between Somerville community members and the police department easily accessible, and strengthen relationships among police, youth, community residents and business owners.

 

Summer Schedule:

July 6 – First dialogue- Ward 1 – 4:00-6:00 p.m. – meet at Perkins Park

July 13 – North Street Development Event Dialogue, 3:00-5:00 p.m. (residents only), Ward 7

July 22 – Clarendon Hill Towers Dialogue Event 11:30-4:00 p.m. (residents only), Ward 7

July 27 – Dialogue Ward 2 4:00-6:00 p.m., meet at Dickerman Playground

August 10 – Dialogue Ward 5 4:00-6:00 p.m., meet at Trum Field Basketball Court

August 15 – Tues. Mystic Development Event Dialogue (residents only) 3:00-5:00 p.m., Ward 4

August 24 – Dialogue Ward 6 4:00-6:00 p.m., meet at the Brown School.

 
If you found this article of interest, please consider sharing it.
Facebook Twitter

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.



Go To Top »