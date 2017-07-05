Youth-Police Walking Dialogues

This partnership with the Somerville Police Department and the Center for Teen Empowerment aims to make communication between Somerville community members and the police department easily accessible, and strengthen relationships among police, youth, community residents and business owners.
Summer Schedule:
July 6 – First dialogue- Ward 1 – 4:00-6:00 p.m. – meet at Perkins Park
July 13 – North Street Development Event Dialogue, 3:00-5:00 p.m. (residents only), Ward 7
July 22 – Clarendon Hill Towers Dialogue Event 11:30-4:00 p.m. (residents only), Ward 7
July 27 – Dialogue Ward 2 4:00-6:00 p.m., meet at Dickerman Playground
August 10 – Dialogue Ward 5 4:00-6:00 p.m., meet at Trum Field Basketball Court
August 15 – Tues. Mystic Development Event Dialogue (residents only) 3:00-5:00 p.m., Ward 4
August 24 – Dialogue Ward 6 4:00-6:00 p.m., meet at the Brown School.