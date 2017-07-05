Imagine, you just walked around for a couple of hours in 90 degree heat ducking in and out of the Monastery and multiple buildings on the premises on the mountainside of Montserrat just outside of Barcelona, Spain. You have taken in the breathtaking views and are certainly ready for some rest and relaxation.

At the end of the 40 minute drive to Oller del Mas, a vineyard, with a Medieval castle dating back to the 10th century welcomes you with spectacular views of the mountain range. You gather around a table where bottles of wines are waiting to be paired with this 7 course tasting menu. The first offering was the most incredible gazpacho I have ever tasted. Refreshing, well-balanced and packed full of flavor.

I was inspired to come up with my own version of this cold soup. It has great flavor and texture with a touch of heat. Enjoy!

6 Medium Vine Ripe Tomatoes, roughly chopped

3 Celery Ribs, fibrous strings removed and roughly chopped

1 European Cucumber, seeded, peeled and roughly chopped

1 Small Red Onion, peeled and roughly chopped

1 Garlic Clove, roughly chopped

1 Lime, juiced

1 Small Jalapeño, seeded and roughly chopped

1/2 Cup Fresh Parsley, roughly chopped

1/2 – 3/4 Cup Water

1/2 Teaspoon Pepper, freshly ground

3/4 Teaspoon Kosher Salt

2 Tablespoons Sherry Vinegar

1 Teaspoon Cumin

1 Teaspoon Smoked Paprika

Olive Oil and Parsley for garnish

In a blender, add the tomatoes, celery, cucumber, onion, garlic, jalapeño, lime juice, parsley and water. Pulse, then purée until well blended. Add salt, pepper, vinegar, cumin and paprika and blend well. Chill for at least an hour, allowing the flavors to develop. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary. Pour into glasses of your choice and garnish with a drizzle of good olive oil and top with parsley leaves. *You may have to blend in two batches depending on the capacity of your blender. This recipe will yield approximately 7 cups. A food processor may also be used. I recommend 3 batches to eliminate overflow of liquid.

