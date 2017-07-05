Newstalk – July 5

hear that? Yup, lots of cars leaving the city, heading north to NH and Maine to open up summer places or just to take a few days off. The usual mass exodus to the Cape is happening as well. So hopefully it will be quiet around here this summer. We hope everyone has a safe and happy summer. Happy July 4th, Independence Day.

******************************

We heard some hot rumors this past week regarding some aldermen. We’re going to wait another week and see before we let everyone know, but if they’re true they could have some serious consequences for these aldermen.

******************************

Check out www.ocpf.us and plug in a name to find out who and how local politicians stand in fundraising. We’re looking it over and seeing who contributes to whom. Remember, it’s not illegal to accept money from special interests, including developers, lawyers or unions of any kind.

******************************

Just when you think you have heard it all, it seems like the hired help in the Ben Ewen-Campen for Alderman in Ward 3 campaign knocked on the door of Alderman McWatters’ mother and then on his sister’s door and asked them to support and vote for Ewen-Campen. Wow, this guy is either a patsy for someone else here in the city (two of the other aldermen and a current school committee lady from Ward 3, so we hear) put this guy in the race. Guess you can say it’s politics 101: check and see where the opponent’s family with the same name lives in the ward.

******************************

Happy birthday this week here in the Ville: Happy birthday to our own good guy and local hard working poet Doug Holder, a great guy who we hope has a great birthday this week. Another happy birthday to Paul Gaspar who grew up here in Somerville, a nice guy and hard working bank appraiser. Happy birthday to well-known lady, Mary Walker, who is celebrating this week. We hope she has a good week. To our good friend and realtor up on the North Shore, the Manager at CBRB, Anne Webster, we hope she has a good birthday. To all the others in the Ville, we wish them a happy birthday and remind you that if you’d like to acknowledge someone let us know the week of their birthday or anniversary.

******************************

For those that might be interested in obtaining certification for firearms should look up the Lawrence Rod & Gun Club. They provide an extensive program at the end of which you receive certification for Massachusetts/NRA Certified Firearm Safety Classes. They run a class once a month, which is limited to 10 people and we hear that this is the place to go to learn safety when handling guns. Email gunclub@earthlink.net for more information and or go to their website at www.lawrencerodandgunclub.org and read up about the course. We’ve been told that the course has seen a major increase in people applying for it, especially women. We can tell you first hand here that it’s a great course and quite thorough.

******************************

It’s 2017 and Demet’s Donuts over on Mystic Avenue is the best. We’re noticing more and more Somerville residents over there getting their coffee and donuts to start the day. The ladies working there are fantastic and always smiling. If you’re in the mood for a huge, great tasting donut drop over early since they disappear as the day gets on.

******************************

This week on Real Estate Answers Show (cable channel 3) with Donald Norton of the Norton Group, his guest will be Ward 2 Alderman Maryann Heuston, who will be discussing the zoning proposal and Union Square. Watch for the show Friday night on Channel 3 and first of the week on the website www.nortongroupre.com, where the show will be posted, along with others.

******************************

The Somerville Arts Council and the Greater Boston Nepali Community (GBNC) present Nepal Fest, an ArtsUnion cultural festival taking place from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, in Union Square Plaza. This festival is a chance for the Nepali community to celebrate their culture in their city as well as an opportunity for the rest of the Somerville community to learn about and enjoy Nepali music, dance, food crafts and more. Enjoy yummy Nepali food, while perusing the handicraft and artisan vendor tables, and listening to beautiful music. Program line-up includes: Nepali musical performance by Himalayan Heritage Cultural Academy; Newari cultural dance by Lakhey Naach, Newah Organization of New England; Kauda Naach-Gurung cultural dance from mid-western region of Nepal; one of Boston’s most popular Nepali folk singers Min KC and Nepali folk singer Nisha Sunuwar; Live performance by Boston’s most popular Nepali Rock Band the Monday Junkies. For info contact Nina Eichner at 617-625-6600 ext. 2998.

******************************

Come to the Somerville Garden Club’s monthly meeting from 7:00–9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the Tufts Administration Building, 2nd Fl., 167 Holland St. to meet fellow gardeners and to hear from a guest lecturer. The talk will be followed by a raffle of donated plants and items. Dr. Jessica Lubell, Associate Professor of Horticulture at the University of Connecticut, will show how less common native shrubs can be used to replace banned species. Designers and landscapers sometimes think that native plants might not survive the tough growing conditions associated with commercial and institutional landscapes, foundation plantings, or other challenging sites. Prof. Lubell will discuss her wide-ranging research on this subject, including controlled studies on the adaptability of native shrubs, and improved methods of nursery propagation to increase the availability of native taxa. This workshop will be enlightening to all who landscape with natives.

******************************

The free annual SomerMovie Fest is back, and because of the animal-themed lineup, this year’s fest has been designated as the “SomerMovie Beast.” Showings are scheduled every Thursday evening at dusk from July 6 through August 24. Screenings will take place at different locations across the city. The full “SomerMovie Beast” schedule is as follows: July 6: Sing at Seven Hills Park; July 13: Best in Show at Seven Hills Park; July 20: Jaws at Baxter Riverfront Park; July 27: Bedtime for Bonzo at Powderhouse Park; August 3: Finding Dory at East Somerville Community School; August 10: Jurassic World at Nunziato Park; August 17: The Secret Life of Pets at Mystic River Development; August 24: Viewers’ choice of 101 Dalmatians, Babe, or Marley & Me at Seven Hills Park.