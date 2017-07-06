Knife wielding stalker disarmed

By Jim Clark

Police officers were dispatched to a Buena Vista Rd. location last week on reports of a man brandishing a knife.

Upon arrival, the officers spotted the man, later identified as Joseph Donovan, of Cambridge, walking towards their police cruiser as three individuals in the distance yelled, “That’s him!”

The officers immediately placed Donovan in handcuffs. After frisking him, police located a pocketknife in his front right jacket pocket. The blade was in the open position, according to reports.

Donovan reportedly stated to the officers, “They are the ones who started it.”

The officers spoke to the reporting party who was on scene, who reportedly stated that while he was walking, he observed Donovan following a male and female and screaming at them. Shortly after, he heard the male party yell out that Donovan had a knife. It was at this time that the reporting party observed a shiny object in Donovan’s hand as he continued to follow the group as he called the police.

According to the couple, they were walking along Buena Vista Rd. when they noticed that Donovan was following behind them reportedly saying to them that he knew the female victim. When the woman told Donovan that she did not know him, he reportedly started to become angry and swear at the couple. This is when the male victim reportedly stepped in and told Donovan to leave them alone.

According to reports, Donovan continued to follow the couple and this is when words were exchanged between the male victim and Donovan, who at this time pulled out a pocket knife and made his way toward the couple in an aggressive manner that made the couple fear for their safety. The couple was reportedly able to gain distance from Donovan but he continued following them.

Donovan was placed under arrest, and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. The pocketknife was confiscated and placed into evidence in the usual manner.