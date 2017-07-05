Lyrical Somerville – July 5

The Ibbetson Street Press has released a new book of poetry, A New Path, by a 100-year-old bard by the name of Joseph A. Cohen, who writes about WWII, love, art, his experience immigrating to the U.S., his family, music and much more.

TRIO

Handwoven of textured silk,

the tapestry hangs above

an ebony grand piano.

Its greens and grays

grace its share of the room.

Within a shadow’s length,

a brooding bronze figure of a woman

sculpted by Puccinelli

cringes with pain.

As if to claim seniority,

an antique Chinese vase

reflects its glow from a

cracked porcelain surface.

With calm and quiet,

all three,

fabric, bronze, and porcelain,

live on together, eloquent in their silence.

— Joe Cohen

_________________________________________

