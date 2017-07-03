Somerville Police Crime Log June 26 – June 28

Arrests:

Phylecia Rucker, of 15 Ferndoro, Dorchester, June 26, 5:17 p.m., arrested at Artisan Way on a charge of larceny over $250 and on a warrant charge of larceny over $250.

Joseph Donovan, of 11 Woodbridge St., Cambridge, June 27, 9:04 a.m., arrested at Buena Vista Rd. on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Javier Rivera, of 1164 Hyde Park, Boston, June 28, 3:52 a.m., arrested at Central St. on charges of drug possession to distribute, conspiracy to violate drug law, and distribution of a class A drug.

 
