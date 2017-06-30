Kingdom Rock Children’s Village opens its doors

By Rebecca Danvers

After founding, launching, and directing a successful Christian preschool in Arlington, MA for eight years Medford resident, Stacie J. Clayton, has begun a new chapter, starting her own non-profit Early Childhood program, Kingdom Rock Children’s Village, Inc. (KRCV).

She will now add to the list of quality group-care facilities in Somerville and surrounding areas. KRCV has now opened its first classroom for preschool aged children from 2 years 9 months to 5 years old. She hopes to open an infant room and Toddler room shortly.

The location, 10 Winslow Avenue, is conveniently located one block from the Davis Square T Station, and is about 7,000 square feet of attractive, sun-lit, spacious and well-resourced classrooms. In addition, the space has a fully equipped indoor playground and a vast range of over 100 musical instruments for musical exploration.

The classrooms are attractive and spacious with appropriate learning centers for play and learning in all domains. The infant and toddler rooms are thoughtfully arranged with crawling spaces, mirrored grab bars, rest areas, cozy reading nooks, and child-accessible learning toys and centers.

KRCV is a faith-based option with love and community as their priority. They welcome the international community, second language learners, and children of varied interests and needs. KRCV will also offer a summer program, starting with the Down to Earth Gardening sessions from June 26-July 14, and the sports session from July 17-28. Thereafter, you can sign up for the Around the World Magic Carpet session from July 31 to August 11, and Kingdom Rock Vacation Bible School from August 14-25.

To learn more about their flexible part-time, full time, and extended day options visit www.kingdomrockcv.org or call 617-433-1743.