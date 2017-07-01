What’s on Somerville Neighborhood News

In this segment of Somerville Neighborhood News…

Following two public meetings, the proposed Union Square Neighborhood Council did not receive enough votes to proceed in its current formation. The Neighborhood Council is intended to act on behalf of the community during Union Square’s ongoing redevelopment. Watch the full video online at somervilleneighborhoodnews.org.

